Bihar Police Excise SI Admit Card @ bpssc.bih.nic.in: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Admit Card for Prelims Examination for the post of Sub Inspector. Aspirants who submitted their application form can download the admit card from the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in. Also, each and every candidate will get their admit car by entering the Registration Number, Mobile Number and Date Of Birth along with Captcha for verification.

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will be conducting the BPSSC Excise SI Prelims Exam on June 9, 2019, at various examination centres of Bihar. Aspirants should carry their BPSSC Excise SI Prelims Exam Admit Card along with a valid photo Id proof which was provided at the time of registration by the candidates at the examination centre.

Each Bihar Police Excise Sub Inspector consists of one paper that consists of 200 marks. Each and every candidate will have to answer 100 questions in 2 hours question paper competition duration. Note: there will be a Negative Marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer. The examination for Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission post will start at 10:00 AM wherein each candidate will have to report at 08:30 AM.

The notification was issued by Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission for 126 posts of Excise Sub Inspector on the official website of BPSSC i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in. Soon after clearing the written examination, the candidate will be called for BPSSC Main Exam 2019.

