BPUT exam results 2017-18: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) is all set to announce the odd semester result through their official website @ bputexam.in. The BPUT board has shared the official notification quoting that the BPUT board is all set to release the mark sheet and results. Here are the steps to check BPUT exam results 2017-18.

BPUT exam results 2017-18: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) is all set to announce the odd semester result through their official website @ bputexam.in. The BPUT board has shared the official notification quoting that the BPUT board is all set to release the mark sheet and results. As per the notification on the website, the results were scheduled to be released by Monday evening after 5 PM. Students can visit BPUT’s official website that will direct them to a hyperlink for odd semester examination 2017-18 results.

Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) is going to release the results for odd semester examination 2017-18. However the link is not operational as of now, but soon students will be able to access it. Students can check out their result and download the scorecard through Biju Patnaik University of Technology’s (BPUT) official website @ bputexam.in (once they are declared) by simply following the steps given below:

Follow these simple steps to check BPUT exam results 2017-18:

Step 1: Go to the official examination website of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) @ bputexam.in

Step 2: On the home page of the website, login to the student profile by entering username and password.

Step 3: click on the ODD SEMESTER EXAMINATION 2017-18 1st Phase Result under Results & Exam Schedule column

Step 4: Fill the details that are required in the tab

Step 5: Check your scorecard and download a copy of the result

Step 6: you can take a printout or copy of the result for future reference

ALSO READ: Bar Council of India declares AIBE 11 examination results @ allindiabarexamination.com

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2018: Admit card to release soon, for further details go on jeemain.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App