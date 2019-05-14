BPUT, RD Women's University postpone semester exams as dates clash with NEET 2019: Both the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) and Rama Devi Women's University in Bhubaneswar have postponed their semester examinations as the NTA is conducting the NEET 2019 on May 20, 2019.

BPUT, RD Women’s University postpone semester exams as dates clash with NEET 2019: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) and Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar have postponed their semester examinations which were scheduled to be held on May 20, 2019. The educational institutions have deferred the semester examinations as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) across the country on the same date (May 20).

In a notification, Deepak Kumar Sahoo, Examinations Director of BPUT has informed that the semester examinations will be held on June 13, 2019.

Similarly, the Rama Devi Women’s University has also delayed the +3 semester examinations. The +3 exams will be held on May 24, 2019, instead of May 20, the university said in a notification. However, there will be no change in the schedule of the remaining examinations which are scheduled to be conducted after May 24, 2019. All practical examinations of the second and fourth semesters will be held on May 26 instead of May 25.

As per the notification, the semester (regular and back) examinations have been postponed in view of the all-India National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

