BRANIT Recruitment 2019: The candidates can apply for the post through offline in the prescribed format by May 20, 2019. The last date of the submission of online application form has been set by the university on May 20, 2019. Candidates can check their form submission @www.nitj.ac.in.

BRANIT Recruitment 2019: Apply before May 20 for Junior Research Fellow posts

Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar has invited applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the Inter-university Accelerator Centre, New Delhi sponsored research project. The candidates can apply for the post through offline in the prescribed format by May 20, 2019. The last date of the submission of online application form has been set by the university on May 20, 2019. Candidates can check their form submission @www.nitj.ac.in.

Vacancies:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) – 01 post

How to apply:

The eligible candidates can apply to the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) through prescribed format which can be downloaded from the official website of the organization and send the same along with other necessary documents to Dr Abhinav Pratap Singh, Principal investigator, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Bye pass G.T. Road, Jalandhar – 144 011, Punjab.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a postgraduate degree (M.Sc) in Physics with first division marks. Candidates should have minimum of 60 per cent in the qualifying examination.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview being organized by the selection body of the university.

Age Limits:

Candidates should be 28 years old or minimum age. However, the age relaxation in upper age limit for SC, ST, OBC candidates as per the government norms will also be accepted.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App