Brij University declares BA part III result: The Brij university recently announced the BA part III course result. Candidates can download or check the result @msbrijuniversity.ac.in

Candidates must know that the result will appear in an online mode and the result will only be displayed on the official website of Brij university and no other source.

Due to heavy traffic on the website, the website page is inaccessible, however, the university is working towards fixing the problem and after that students can easily download and check the result.

Heres the direct link for the students

Check Brij University BA Part 3 Results 2019 – Direct Link

Follow the steps to check MS Brij University Results in 2019 for BA Part 3 Course:

Step 1: Click on the link @msbrijuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Examinations Tab provided in the Yellow Colour Bar.

Step 3: Select the Results tab from the menu.

Step 4: Click on the link, Result 2019 Exam Option.

Step 5: A new Web page will appear.

Step 6: Click on BA Part III Results Tile provided on the page.

Step 8: Candidates must select Main as Result Type from Dropdown menu.

Step 9: Candidates must select UG in Courses Dropdown menu.

Step 10: candidates must select B.A Part III Examination

Step 11: Click onto the Proceed to Results

Step 12: Candidates must enter the credentials like Examination Roll Number, date of birth, captcha

Step 13: Click on the Submit Button

Step 14: The result will appear in PDF form.

Step 14: Candidates must download the scorecard or take a hard copy of it for further reference

