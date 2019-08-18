Brij University Result 2019: Brij University today announced the BA part 3 result on their official website. Candidates can check and download the result msbrijuniversity .ac.in.

Brij University Result 2019: BA part 3 result is out on the official website of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, formerly called Brij University. Candidates can check the result by clicking on the direct link mention below. Candidates must know that the BA part 3 result consists of candidates name, roll number, the status of pass/ fail. To access, the result candidates need to enter the credentials like registration number, roll number., etc. But due to heavy traffic, the site is unresponsive, but officials are looking into the matter and soon the website will work.



The university apart from BA part 3 result release, generated some more links related to, BA-LLB and BBA-LLB Fees for Boys, Fees for Girls with Special Incentive, Notification For Date Extend Exam With Late Fee- 2019.

Follow the steps to check Brij University BA Part 3 Result 2019 online:

Step 1: Click on the link msbrijuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Quick Links’

Step 3: Click on the Result link.

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Click on the ‘RESULTS’ link available on the top, right-hand corner.

Step 6: Candidates need to select the ‘Result Type’ from ‘UG/PG/Other Courses’

Step 7: Click on the Proceed button

Step 8: The result will appear in the PDF format

Step 9: Candidates need to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use

The Maharaja Surajmal Brij University was established in 2012 with the motto of Knowledge is the greatest eye, the university has affiliated 16 under Graduate/Post Graduate colleges, 23 B.Ed/M.Ed. colleges, and 19 B.Ed. & integrated colleges. In 2012 the Brij University was formed by the Government of Rajasthan.

