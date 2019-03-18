BRLPS Bihar recruitment 2019: Applications are been released for the posts of an accountant, office assistant, cashier and many other under Jeevika Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society. The vacent posts are to be filled with eligible candidates. Candidates are requested to visit the official website-brlp.in

BRLPS Bihar recruitment 2019: Jeevika Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society has released applications for the posts of an accountant, office assistant, cashier and other posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website- brlp.in, on or before 15 April 2019. Candidates would be selected on the basis of their qualification and experience in their specialised field.

Candidates should send their application on the official website, filling all required spaces. It is requested to check the application before submitting it, no changes would be made after the submission.

Important Dates:

• March 4, 2019: Starting date of the application

• March 15, 2019: Closing date of submitting the application

Vacancy details, Category wise:

District Project Coordination Unit Positions:

• Manager Institution Building & Capacity Building – 5 Posts

• Finance Manager – 8 Posts

• Manager HR & A – 8Posts

• Manager Health & Nutrition – 3 Posts

• Manager Jobs – 5 Posts

• Manager—Livelihoods (Farm) – 9Posts

• Manager—Livestock – 15 Posts

• Manager-Non Farm & Micro Enterprise – 20 Posts

• Manager- Monitoring & Evaluation – 2Posts

• Manager – Communication- 9 Posts

• Manager- Micro Finance – 6 Posts

• Manager — Community Finance – 4 Posts

• Manager —Social Development- 8Posts

• Procurement Manager – 4 Posts

• Training Officer- 22 Posts

• District Project Manager – 6 Posts

State Project Management unit:

• Assistant Finance Manager- 1 Post

• Project Manager- Micro Finance -1 Post

• Project Manager- Micro Insurance – 1 Post

• Project Manager- Documentation & External Relation – 1 Post

• Project Manager- Marketing & Innovation – 1 Post

• Project Manager- Social Safeguard – 1 Post

• Project Manager- Alternate Banking – 1 Post

• Project Manager- HNS Capacity Building & Enterprise Development- 1 Post

• Project Manager- Database Management- 1 Post

• Project Manager- Business Development (Non- Farm) – 1 Post

• Project Associate – 4 Posts

• IT Associate – 1 Post

• Accountant (5PMU) – 1 Post

• Office Assistant (SPNIU) -2 Posts

• Cashier – 1 Post

Block Project Implementation Unit Positions:

• Block Project Manager- 23Posts

• Office Assistant- 306 Posts

• Livelihoods Specialist- 271 Posts

• Area Coordinator – 474 Posts

• Accountant (Block Level) – 300 Posts

• Community Co-Ordinator -1882 Posts

About Jeevika Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society:

The Government of Bihar, through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), is an autonomous body under the Department of Rural Development, is heading the World Bank aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), locally known as JEEViKA with the objective of social & economic empowerment of the rural poor.

