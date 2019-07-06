Border Roads Organisation is hiring for the 778 vacancies of Multi-Skilled Worker, Driver, Operator. The interested candidates can apply for the posts of BRO through the official website. The last date for the application process of the posts is July 15, 2019.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @bro.gov.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Enter the important details

4. Submit the fees

5. Download the document

6. Take the printout for the future reference

Total Posts: 778

DVRMT (OG)-388 Posts

Electrician-101 Posts

Veh Mechanic-92 Posts

Multi Skilled Worker (Cook-197

The interested can apply for the posts of Multi-Skilled Worker, Driver, Operator & others. Candidates should have passed 10th with ITI certificate. Candidates applying for the driver posts should have a driving license and auto electrician and mechanic certificates, candidates apply for the mechanic posts.

The age limit for the posts has been fixed between 18 to 27 years. The candidates will be selected on the combined merit list based. The merit will be calculated after the written test. After which the shortlisted candidates will go for medical examination before joining the posts.

As per officials, out of 778 posts, 388 posts for DVRMT and 101 posts for Electrician. The candidates will get DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances as per government rules. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts should fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed by the department. Failing which, the application will not be entertained. The candidates should check the official website for all the information regarding the posts and get involved in the jobs.

