Boards Roads Organisation (BRO) has invited application for the posts of multi-skilled workers, electrician and other posts online through the official website. The candidates can check the latest information regarding the 778 posts in the given date from the website of Boards Roads Organisation (BRO).

Boards Roads Organisation (BRO) is hiring for 778 posts of Multi-Skilled Worker, Driver, Operator, Veh Mechanic and other vacancies. The eligible candidates can apply for the same posts at the official website @bro.gov.in. The candidates who have a driving license, auto electrician, and mechanic certificate added with the matriculation certificate can apply for the posts. The posts for the candidates who have completed their Diploma and ITI certificate courses can apply for the same posts also.

For Electrician, Driver and other posts: The candidates will be selected on the combined merit list based on the written test. After qualifying for the written, they will have to undergo other tests as well including medicals before joining the job.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @bro.gov.in

2. Click on the advertisement on the homepage

3. The information regarding the posts will be available on the computer screen

4. Download the application form then fill up the form.

5. Send to address before the last date

388 posts for DVRMT (OG) and 101 posts for the electrician. The candidates will get DA, HRA, transport allowance as per the government rules.

The candidates need to apply for the posts online through the official website of BRO @bro.gov.in. The candidates need to check the official website for the information and the candidates can apply for the posts through the official website also.

Total posts: 778

DVRMT (OG)-388 Posts

Electrician-101 Posts

Veh Mechanic-92 Posts

Multi Skilled Worker (Cook) -197

Candidates can check the job-related information and details of the application, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, last date and other latest information.

The fee for the general category, obc, and other categories is Rs 50. Meanwhile, no fee for the SC, ST and other candidates. The age limit should be 18 years to 25 years for the multi-skilled workers (MSW) while for other posts the age limit should be 18 to 27 years.

Candidates have been asked to deposit the fee amount in favour of Commandant, GREF Centre, Pune 411015 in public fund account no. 11182905409 of State Bank of India, Khadki Branch Pune Code No. 01629.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App