BRO Recruitment 2019: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under Ministry of Defence, has invited online applications to fill 778 Vacancies for Multi-Skilled Worker, Driver, Operator and Other posts. Candidates, who hold Diploma/ ITI certificates, can apply for the said posts in prescribed format before the last date which is likely to be declared soon on the official website www.bro.gov.in. Apart from that, interested and eligible candidates are requested visit the official website for clarity on for eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, last date and other updates.

Out of 778 vacancies, 388 posts are meant for DVRMT (OG) while 101 posts for Electrician. Candidates applying for BRO Recruitment 2019 job notification will get DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances as per government rules.

Important Dates:

Closing date for submitting online application: To be declared soon

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 778

DVRMT (OG)-388 Posts

Electrician-101 Posts

Veh Mechanic-92 Posts

Multi-Skilled Worker (Cook)-197

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Visit the official website www.bro.gov.in for details of the Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age limit, Last Date and another update.

Salary:

DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances are payable as per government. of India rules.

