BRO Recruitment 2019: The Border roads organization or popularly known as BRO which serves under the Ministry of Defence has invited applications for 778 vacancies for multi-skilled workers, driver, operator and other vacancies. All the candidates who are interested in the recruitment and have educational qualifications like ITI or diploma can apply for these vacancies.

In order to apply for the BRO recruitment 2019, all the candidates need to visit the official website of the Border Roads Organization get the details about the eligibility criteria and other important things. The last date for applying is still not confirmed by the organizations. Out of the total number of 778 posts, 388 posts are for DVRMT (OG), 101 posts for Electrician, 92 posts for vehicle mechanic, and 197 posts for Multi skilled worker.

Eligibility Criteria for BRO recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

DVRMT (OG): The candidate must possess Matriculation from a recognised board or equivalent and should have a heavy motor vehicle driving license.

Electrician: The candidates must possess Matriculation from a recognised board or equivalent.

Vehicle Mechanic: The candidates must possess a matriculation degree from a recognised board and a certificate of mechanic in motor vehicle.

Multi-skilled worker: The candidate must possess Matriculation from a recognised board. The candidate should qualify in the proficiency test in the trade to be conducted by the Border Roads Organisation.

Pay scale for BRO recruitment 2019:

DVRMT (OG): The pay scale will be between the range of Rs 19,900 to Rs 44,400.

Electrician: The pay scale will be between Rs 19,900 to Rs 44,400.

Vehicle Mechanic: The pay scale will be between Rs 19,900 to Rs 44,400

Multi-skilled worker: The pay scale will be between Rs 18,000 to 39,900.

How to apply for BRO recruitment 2019:

Visit the official website of the Border Roads Organization and download the application form for the same. Completely fill the form correctly and attach all the necessary documents and photographs and post it to Commandant, GREF CENTRE, Dighi Camp,

Pune – 411 015

