The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under Ministry of Defence has opened vacancies for 778 positions. The applications are being invited for the posts of Mechanic, Electrician, Driver, Operator, Multi-skilled Operator, and Others. The interested candidates visit the official website, www.bro.gov.in and apply for the posts by July 15, 2019.

This is a golden opportunity for aspirants to grab a government job if they are 10th pass with ITI certificate, they must not miss this wonderful chance and apply before the due date. The age limit for the posts has been set between 18 to 27 years. The candidates need to have Driving License and an Electrician/Mechanic certificate in relevance with the posts they are seeking for.

Candidates for all the posts will be provisionally selected on the basis of a combined merit list post appearing for the written test. The medical examination of the candidates will also be conducted after the written test, before official joining.

Candidates with ITI/Diploma background in respective areas are eligible for these posts. Candidates will get DA, Transport Allowance, HRA, and other allowances and benefits as per Government of India norms.

Candidates can check the official website www.bro.gov.in for the latest updates and must ensure that they meet the desired eligibility criteria, qualifications, and other details before applying for these posts.

