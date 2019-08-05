BRO Recruitment Alert 2019: Border Roads Organisation, BRO has notified for 337 posts. Interested and eligible can apply for the Multi Skilled Worker, Draughtsman, Hindi Typist, Lab Assistant, and other post by visiting the official site of BRO at bro.gov.in.

BRO Recruitment Alert 2019: Border Roads Organisation, BRO has released a notification for 337 posts of Multi Skilled Worker, Draughtsman, Hindi Typist, Lab Assistant and other. Candidates those who wish to become a BRO part under Ministry of Defence job.

Interested and eligible can apply for the post by visiting the official site of BRO at bro.gov.in. The official notification regarding the vacancies and recruitment 2019 falls under Advertisement Number: 01/2019 (Phase II).

A total of 337 posts has been notified through this recruitment drive. Candidates must note that only male candidates can apply for these posts in BRO. Female candidates are not allowed to apply.

BRO Recruitment Alert 2019: Vacancy details

Name of Post Number of Vacancies

Draughtsman: 40 Posts

Hindi Typist: 22 Posts

Supervisor Stores: 37 Posts

Radio Mech: 2 Posts

Lab Asst: 1 Post

Welder: 15 Posts

Multi-Skilled Worker (Mason): 215 Posts

Multi-Skilled Worker (M/WTR): 5 Posts

BRO Recruitment Alert 2019: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should be at least 18 years of age.

The candidates should possess the educational/technical qualifications from a recognized university/institute for Central Govt. job for specified posts.

The selection of the candidates will be based on Combined Merit List in Written Test only and will have to undergo Medical Examination. Those candidates who have been declared FIT in Medical Examination and meeting all criteria will have to undergo training at GREF Centre, Pune for the specified period.

BRO Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website www.bro.gov.in for details of the last date for sending the application. However, the last date to apply for the posts is not yet officially notified by the organization.

