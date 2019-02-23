On the first day of the HSC examination, The Mother India Language (MIL) examination was conducted on February 22, 2019, of which, the question paper was leaked online about an hour ago on the social media. The examination was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. The question paper was leaked online in Nuapada and Dhenkanal districts.

BSE Class 12 Odia leaked paper: The question paper of the Mother India Language (MIL) examination, conducted on February 22, 2019, has been leaked online on the social media. The examination paper was leaked online, an hour ago of the examination. This was the first day of the HSC exam which was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. The question paper got leaked online in Nuapada and Dhenkanal districts.

Not leaked says The School and Mass Education Minister, Badri Narayan Patra

However, The School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra had not agreed with the reports. He further said the mobile phones were completely prohibited at the exam centers. As per the system, the question papers are transported to the nodal centres and then are kept in the police custody.

Statement of the BSE official authorities.

Then, it is dispatched to the examination centers under tight police security. The packets can’t be leaked in any condition. They are opened in the presence of officials, statement of the BSE official authorities.

Confirming the Odia question paper’s circulation on the social media, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said the question paper was leaked on the same date of the examination. Also, the board will conduct an inquiry into the matter. The president said all the security arrangements have been made. The mobile phones were completely banned. The strict actions will be taken against the offenders. A total of 5.87 lakh students appeared for the HSC examination across the state.

