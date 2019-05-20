The Board of Secondary Education, (BSE), Odisha, will be declaring its Class 10 board exam 2019 or the BSE Odisha Matric results shortly on the official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on alternative websites i.e. examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, (BSE), Odisha will be declaring it’s Class 10 board exam 2019 results or the BSE Odisha Matric results today (on Monday, May 20, 2019). The BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 will be announced on the official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in as well as on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on alternative websites i.e. examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

BSE (Odisha) Secretary Jahan Ara Begum has confirmed that Class 10th Result 2019 or Odisha Matric Result 2019 will be declared today. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready for details like their roll number and Date of Birth (DoB) that they will be required to feed in for registration once the results are declared.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Here are the steps to check Class 1oth Results

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘BSE Class 10th Results 2019’.

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result from a relevant link and take a printout of it for future reference.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: How to check Class 1oth Results on mobile phone

Students can also check their result via SMS, the candidates need to type RESULT(space)or 10(space)Roll number and send it to 56263.

For the academic year 2018-2019, a total number of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination. The exam was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.

Earlier, the BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or the BSE Odisha Matric result was scheduled to be declared on May 14 and it got cancelled because of damages done by the Cyclone Fani in the state.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Other websites

Other websites through which the students can track the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 are mentioned below:

In 2018, the Odisha BSE had released the 2018 result on May 7.

