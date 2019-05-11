BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or popularly known as BSE, Odisha is going to announce the results for the class 10th board exams. The students who have appeared for the class 10th result 2019 can download there result by visiting the official website of the BSE, Odisha, bseodisha.nic.in.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is going to declare the results for the class 10th board exams soon. All the students who have appeared for the class 10th result 2019 can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The exact date of the declaration of the Odisha result is still not confirmed as no official notification is issued by the board regarding the date and time. As per the latest statement was given by an official of the board, the process of result declaration was postponed due to cyclone Fani but the now the board is returning and working fast in order to declare the results as early as possible. He concluded his statement by saying that the results will be announced by May 15, 2019.

Steps to download the BSE class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying BSE class 10th result 2019.

Step 3: A new window will open up.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and name in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Enter the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you.

In the year 2018, the overall percentage was 76.23 per cent. The highest recorded pass percentage was 88.25 per cent in the Baleswar district of Odisha.

About BSE, Odisha:

The Board of Secondary Education is basically a board which controls the public and private schools under the state government of Odisha, India. The Board of Secondary Education was established under the Odisha Education Act 1953. BSE affiliates all the state schools, colleges and private schools in the state of Odisha.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App