Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the result of class 10 for the year 2020. Students can access their results from 11.30 a.m. Find all the details about checking the result here.

Board of Secondary Education Odisha has released the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 on their official website orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Students can check their results from 11.30a.m. on the website. This year over 5.34 lakh students appeared for class 10 exams under Odisha board. Ramashis Hazra, Secretary of Odisha Board revealed on July 27, 2020, that the results for class 10 will be released today, i.e., on July 29, 2020. To check BSE Odisha class 10 result 2020, students will require their board admit cards.

Many state boards and the central boards had to cancel several exams this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, BSE Odisha was able to conduct all the exams of for class 10, the exams did not get affected by the pandemic. Although, the evaluation process was hindered by the ongoing crisis of coronavirus.

Check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 online:

Go to the Board’s official website, bseodisha.nic.in. If the website is slow or crashing due to heavy traffic, then orissaresults.nic.in can also be visited to check your result.

can also be visited to check your result. Select the Download Result Link.

Fill in the required credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

You may download or print it future reference.

Websites to check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020:

Also read: SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 Notification: Online Registration begins @ sbi.co.in, check eligibility, salary, exam dates

Also read: Active job seekers confident about career progression as economy reboots: LinkedIn

Check BSE Odisha Result 2020 via SMS:

As soon as the result is announced, almost all the students try to check their results at the same time. This at times makes the website crash due to heavy traffic on the website, hence the Odisha board has decided to also send results to students through SMS. To get results through SMS, students simply have to send an SMS to 5676750 in the format mentioned below:

OR01<Roll Number>

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal launches portal for job-seekers in Delhi

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App