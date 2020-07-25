Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is set to release the result declaration date for class 10 examinations on July 27. The result is likely to be released in the end of the month of July.

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the result declaration date for class 10 examinations on July 27. The board conducts class 10 examinations in the state. Please note that this is not the result declaration date but is the date when the result declaration date will be announced. The result is likely to be released in July end by the Board of Education (BSE), Odisha.

This year, a total of 5.6 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 exams in the state of Odisha. Board president Ramashis Hazra also informed that the results are likely to be released at the end of the month of July. Also, in the year 2019, the results were released on May 21. This year class 10 exams ended on March 2.

Ramashis Hazari told that the exams in the state for class 10 were not affected by the nationwide lockdown. However, the correction process was delayed. Board even had to hire 6000 other evaluators for evaluation. It already had 17,000 evaluators but to speed up the evaluation process, it had to had 6000 more. The correction process was completed in the month of June.

Once announced, the students can check their results on the official websites of the Odisha board, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check BSE Odisha result online:

Go to the official website of BSE Odisha- orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads Odisha 10th result 2020. A login page will appear before you on your screens.

Key in your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth. Click on the Submit button. Your BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 will open appear for you. Save and download your Odisha 10th Result 2020. Take a print of the of your result for future reference.

