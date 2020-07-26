Board of Secondary Education Odisha is soon going to release the date of declaration of class 10 result 2020. Find all the dates and related information here.

The Board of Secondary Education, or BSE, Odisha is will probably declare the results of Odisha Class 10 Board Exams 2020 when this month is over. The BSE Odisha Board will reveal the date for the release of Odisha HSC Results 2020 on 27th July. 5.34 lakh students sat for the Odisha Class 10 Board Exams this year. Students can view their individual results at websites such as bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in when the results are out. They will require their BSE Odisha Admit Cards to check their results.

Ramashis Hazra, Secretary of Odisha Board, stated that the Board will be revealing the date of result declaration for annual High School Certificate (HSC) Exams 2020 on the 27th of July. The results will be uploaded by the month’s end. Students have been contemplating their results for quite some time now.

Although the Odisha Board Exams this year were not delayed or cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis, the results certainly got postponed as the outbreak hindered the grading process.

Follow the given steps to check your result once uploaded online:

Go to the Board’s official website, bseodisha.nic.in. If the website is slow or crashing due to heavy traffic, then orissaresults.nic.in can also be visited to check your result.

can also be visited to check your result. Select the Download Result Link.

Fill in the required credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

You may download or print it future reference.

The Odisha Class 12 Board Results 2020 are being anticipated in August. The board decided to cancel the remaining exams scheduled to be conducted from March 23-28.

