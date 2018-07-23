BSE Odisha 10th Supplementary Results 2018: Odisha HSC supplementary examination results 2018 have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) at the official website, bseodisha.nic.in. If the students are not able to check their results then they are advised to follow the steps given below to check their BSE Odisha class 10 supplementary results 2018.

The 10th Supplementary examination results 2018 have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

BSE Odisha 10th Supplementary Results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) declared the Odisha 10th Supplementary examination results 2018 on Monday. The results have been declared on the official website of the board and candidates are advised to visit the official website bseodisha.nic.in. to check the result.

While checking the website, the students should note that since many other students would be checking their BSE Odisha 10th Supplementary results 2018, the official website bseodisha.nic in may take time to load. If that is the case, the students are advised to wait for a few minutes and try to check their results again by reloading the website.

Also Read: SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018-2019: Notification, Age Limit, Eligibility, Syllabus and How to apply for 54,953 posts

If the student is having difficulty accessing the website and finding their result, they are advised to follow these steps to check your BSE Odisha class 10 supplementary results 2018:

Step 1: Initially, visit the official website of Odisha Board of Secondary Education, bseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the Odisha HSC Supplementary June Results link.

Step 3: Click the given link and the result will be open.

Step 4: Students are required to fill the mandatory details on the login page.

Step 5: After entered, hit the submit button.

Step 6: The Odisha Board 10th Supplementary Exam Result is displayed.

All the best!

Also Read: Railway Group C, D Exams 2018 Date: RRB to conduct ALP and Technicians exams in August, check @ indianrailways.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More