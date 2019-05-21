BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019 declared: The Pass percentage for this year is 70.78%. For over 5.23 lakh students who appeared for Odisha Board matric exams, the result will be announced at 9 am and students can check it online at 11 am via the official websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019 declared @ bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in: The result for BSE Odisha class 10 matric examination has been declared by the Board today at 9 am in a press conference. The pass percentage this year is 70.78% and in comparison, to last year the pass percentage of this year has seen a drop of 5.45% overall. A total of 70.78% of students have cleared the class 10 examination against 76.23% last year. As per the board official, the decline in 5% is because of the strict measures taken by the Board of Secondary Education Odisha.

This year over 5.23 lakh students appeared for the Board of Secondary Education Odisha matric examination. The students can check their result at the official websites, bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and the students can also check these two more websites to check their class 10 board result- examresults.net, Indiaresult.com. The Board class 10 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.

The result will be available online for download at the official website of the board by 11 am.

BSE Odisha Board class 10th result: Check result via website

1. bseodisha.nic.in

2. orissaresults.nic.in

3. examresults.net

4. Indiaresult.com

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: Check steps to download

Step 1: Check the official website of BSE board- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: After getting redirected to the homepage, click on the result link reading as Class 10 result 2019

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number, roll number, admit card number and date of birth

Step 5: Respective results will be on your screen

BSE Odisha Board class 10th result: Check result via SMS

Type- RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll number and send it to 56263.

