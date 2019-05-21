BSE 10th Results 2019, Odisha Board HSC Result 2019 @ bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019 to be declared today: Students can check their respective results via the official websites, bseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in. The results will be declared at 9 am and will be available at websites at 11 am

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019 to be declared today @ bseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare its class 10th result today on May 21, 2019, at their official website @ bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. As per the official, the Odisha Board class 10th result will be declared today in a press conference at 9 am and will be available online by 11 am on their official website- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Click on the links to be redirected to the homepage of the site.

This year a total of 5.23 lakh candidates have appeared for the class 10 examination that was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019. Apart from the website the students can check respective results via the SMS provider, website and application.

Last year in 2018, the pass percentage for Odisha Class 10 was recorded at 76.23 percent and for open school candidates, the pass percentage was 41.93. And a total of 36 schools had registered zero results. In comparison, the pass percentage in 2018 declined from that in the previous years. In 2017, the pass percentage was 85.28% and in 2016 it was 88 percent.

BSE Odisha Board class 10th result: Check result via website

1. bseodisha.nic.in

2. orissaresults.nic.in

3. examresults.net

4. Indiaresult.com

BSE Odisha Board class 10 result: Check result via SMS provider

Students can check their respective class 10 board result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll number and send it to 56263.

The evaluation of the result was done last month in April but was given last minutes changes as the state battered Cyclone Fani. As per official- the publication of result got delayed due to a complete breakdown of power and telecom connectivity in the state due to the devastating storm

