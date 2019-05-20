BSE Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2019: BSE Odisha is all set to declare the BSE Odisha Class 10 matric results 2019 @ bseodisha.ac.in. Check websites, steps to download Odisha Class 10 Result and other details below.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2019 @ bseodisha.ac.in: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is all set to declare the BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019 or the BSE Odisha Matric result today. The BSE Odisha will declare the matric result on its official website @ bseodisha.nic.in, today at around 9:30 am. An Odisha Board official told media that the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019, Odisha Matric Result 2019 will be declared on May 20, 2019, after a press conference by the board officials. The presser is likely to be held at Cuttack office at 9:30 am.

Students who had appeared for the BSE Odisha Matric examination and have been waiting eagerly can also check and download their result on alternative websites examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download their BSE Odisha result 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Odisha Board of Secondary Education @ bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the relevant link for Odisha Matric Result 2019, Odisha 10th result 2019

Step 3. Enter the required details

Step 4. BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2019, Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download, Save and take a print for future reference

Candidates can also check their result via SMS by typing RESULTOR10Roll number and send it to 56263. For example: RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER.

The 2019 BSE Odisha 10th Result will be received on your phone as a message. According to the results, this year, around 5.23 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 10 examination, which was held from February 23 to March 8, 2019.

According to reports, the BSE Odisha board will share the scanned copies of answer sheets of the official website www.bseodisha.ac.in after 2 pm.

