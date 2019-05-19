BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019: The class 10th or HSC results will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) on Monday, May 20, 2019, through the official website bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. It will be announced at a press conference at Cuttack at 9:30 am. The students can also check the result through the official websites.

BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) will declare the results of High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10th board examination on Monday, May 20, 2019 through the official website bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The result will be announced at press conference first at Cuttack at 9:30 am. Those who had appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website. There are also alternative ways through which the results can be checked such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Nearly 6 lakh students had appeared for 2019 HSC Class 10 exams. The examination was conducted at about 3,000 examination centres across the state. The examination was held from February 22 to March 8, 2019.

BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says BSE Class 10th Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your relevant details in the space provided. Then click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result from the link.

Step 6: Take out a print out for future use.

In the last year, the Odisha board had released the Class 10 results on May 7. Overall pass percentage touched at 76.23 per cent. Baleswar topped with 88.25 per cent among all the districts.

Aspirants can check result via SMS after typing RESULTOR10Roll number and send it to 56263.

The evaluation of the answer sheets was ended in the month of April. BSE said the sources of the result booklets were handed over at the last-minute touches when Cyclone Fani led to massive destruction in the state.

