Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2019 @bseodisha.ac.in: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) will announce the results of High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 board examination on Monday, May 20, 2019 through the official website bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website. The Board of Secondary Education will announce the BSE Odisha class 10 result through a press conference at Cuttack at 9:30 am. Other alternative websites through which BSE Odisha class 10th result 2019 can be checked are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Earlier the Board was planning to release the matriculation examination results on May 6, 2019. Around 6 lakh students had appeared for 2019 HSC Class 10 exams that were conducted at about 3,000 examination centres across the state. The examination was held from February 22 to March 8, 2019.

Steps to check BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says BSE Class 10th Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your details as mentioned in the space provided. Then click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result from the link.

Step 6: Take a printout for it for future use.

In the previous year, the Odisha board had released the Class 10 results on May 7. The overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 per cent. Among the districts, Baleswar topped with 88.25 per cent.

The aspirants can also check via SMS after typing RESULTOR10Roll number and send it to 56263.

About Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE):

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha was established under the Odisha Education Act 1953. The main function of the Board is to control and maintain all the secondary education related to affairs in the state.

