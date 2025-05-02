Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
  • BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Out: Steps To Check Scorecard, Pass Percentage, And More

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Out: Steps To Check Scorecard, Pass Percentage, And More

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025 declared today. Check scores at bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in from 6 PM. Schools get access at 7 PM. Know all steps and details here.

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Out: Steps To Check Scorecard, Pass Percentage, And More


The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has officially announced the results of the Class 10 (Matric) examination 2025 today, May 2. The results were declared during a press conference at 4 PM, with the direct result link becoming active at 6 PM on the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the Matric exams between February 21 and March 6, 2025, can access their marks online using their roll number and registration number. Due to high traffic, if the websites are slow, students can also use Digilocker or the SMS service as alternative result-checking options.

Alongside the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC), the board has also released the Madhyama Examination and State Open School Certificate Examination (First) results today.

How to Check Odisha Class 10 Result 2025:

  1. Visit orissaresults.nic.in

  2. Click on “Annual Examination Result 2025” link

  3. Enter your roll number and date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy)

  4. View and download your marksheet

  5. Save it for future reference

BSE Odisha 10th Scorecard Will Show:

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Roll Number

  • Date of Birth

  • School Name

  • Subject-wise Marks

  • Total Marks

  • Qualifying Status

A Look Back: Last Year’s Result

In 2024, the BSE Odisha 10th results were released on March 26. That year, the overall pass percentage stood at 96.07%, with girls outperforming boys — 96.73% vs 95.39%. Out of 5,41,061 students who appeared, 5,30,153 passed. Impressively, 2,644 schools achieved a 100% pass rate.

With the results now out, students, parents, and teachers are keenly reviewing the district-wise performance, gender-wise statistics, and school-wise outcomes provided by the board.

