BSE Odisha open school certificate exam results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha or BSE Odisha has released the results of Odisha state open school certificate exam 2019 on the official website – on bseodisha.ac.in today, August 8, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the examination this year can check their result of open school certificate examination available on the website of the Odisha Board.
How to check the result on the official website of Odisha BSE?
- Go to the official website of BSE Odisha as mentioned above – bseodisha.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the result link
- Now, candidates will be directed to a new window
- Here, enter your login details or Credentials as on the admit card
- On submitting, the results will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download and take a print out of the same for future reference