BSE Odisha open school certificate exam results 2019 have been released on the BSE Odisha official website - bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can check the steps to download their respective results on the website given in this article below.

BSE Odisha open school certificate exam results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha or BSE Odisha has released the results of Odisha state open school certificate exam 2019 on the official website – on bseodisha.ac.in today, August 8, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the examination this year can check their result of open school certificate examination available on the website of the Odisha Board.



How to check the result on the official website of Odisha BSE?

Go to the official website of BSE Odisha as mentioned above – bseodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Now, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter your login details or Credentials as on the admit card

On submitting, the results will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

The results have been released for the second Open School Certificate examination 2019 and those who were eagerly waiting for the same can follow the instructions given below to download the resut sheet. Candidates must note that the BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary examination 2019 results are also available on the official websites – bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Those who want to check the same can visit either of the website and follow the instructions mentioned above.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N299kX7PyBQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfaJ60KOqhc

