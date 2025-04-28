BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To Download Scorecard

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is expected to announce the date and time for the TS SSC (10th) results for 2025 shortly. As of Sunday, April 28, BSE officials informed that the result date is not confirmed yet, but an official announcement is likely to be made by Monday, April 28.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is expected to announce the date and time for the TS SSC (10th) results for 2025 shortly.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is expected to announce the date and time for the TS SSC (10th) results for 2025 shortly. As of Sunday, April 28, BSE officials informed that the result date is not confirmed yet, but an official announcement is likely to be made by Monday, April 28.

When the results are released, students will be able to check their scores on the official BSE Telangana website. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming TS SSC results, how to check them, and what students can expect.

Where to Check the Results

Students who appeared for the TS SSC 2025 exams can check their results at the official BSE Telangana website: bse.telangana.gov.in. If you want to receive an alert when the results are available, you can register on the HT portal.

What to Expect from TS SSC Results 2025

This year, the TS SSC exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across Telangana. The exams were conducted in a single shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM for most papers, with some exceptions like the First Language Composite Course and Science subjects.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A total of 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the exam. Among them, 2,58,895 are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.

Gender-Wise Results from Last Year

Looking at the results from the previous year, here’s a breakdown of the pass percentages by gender:

Boys : Appeared: 248,999 Passed: 222,656 Pass percentage: 89.42%

Girls : Appeared: 245,208 Passed: 228,616 Pass percentage: 93.23%



Supplementary Exams for Students Who Didn’t Pass

For students who feel they didn’t do well in the exams, there’s a chance to make up for it. BSE Telangana will announce the details of the Supplementary Examination in the official March results notification. This will give students who didn’t pass the opportunity to retake their exams later this year.

The TS SSC exams took place between March 21 and April 4 at 2,650 centres across Telangana. The papers were conducted in a single shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM for most subjects, except for the First Language Composite Course and Science subjects.

How to Check Your TS SSC Results 2025

Once the TS SSC results are announced, students can follow these simple steps to check their marks:

Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in Click on the link for the TS SSC 10th Exam Result 2025 on the homepage. Enter your details like Roll Number and Date of Birth. Your TS SSC 10th exam result will appear on the screen. Download the result and print it for future reference.

Key Dates for TS SSC Results 2025

Expected Result Announcement : April 28 (announcement of the date)

Result Declaration: The exact date is awaited, but the board is expected to release the results soon after the announcement.