Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Education and Jobs»
  • BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To Download Scorecard

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To Download Scorecard

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is expected to announce the date and time for the TS SSC (10th) results for 2025 shortly. As of Sunday, April 28, BSE officials informed that the result date is not confirmed yet, but an official announcement is likely to be made by Monday, April 28.

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To Download Scorecard

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is expected to announce the date and time for the TS SSC (10th) results for 2025 shortly.


The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is expected to announce the date and time for the TS SSC (10th) results for 2025 shortly. As of Sunday, April 28, BSE officials informed that the result date is not confirmed yet, but an official announcement is likely to be made by Monday, April 28.

When the results are released, students will be able to check their scores on the official BSE Telangana website. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming TS SSC results, how to check them, and what students can expect.

Where to Check the Results

Students who appeared for the TS SSC 2025 exams can check their results at the official BSE Telangana website: bse.telangana.gov.in. If you want to receive an alert when the results are available, you can register on the HT portal.

What to Expect from TS SSC Results 2025

This year, the TS SSC exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across Telangana. The exams were conducted in a single shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM for most papers, with some exceptions like the First Language Composite Course and Science subjects.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A total of 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the exam. Among them, 2,58,895 are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.

Gender-Wise Results from Last Year

Looking at the results from the previous year, here’s a breakdown of the pass percentages by gender:

  • Boys:

    • Appeared: 248,999

    • Passed: 222,656

    • Pass percentage: 89.42%

  • Girls:

    • Appeared: 245,208

    • Passed: 228,616

    • Pass percentage: 93.23%

Supplementary Exams for Students Who Didn’t Pass

For students who feel they didn’t do well in the exams, there’s a chance to make up for it. BSE Telangana will announce the details of the Supplementary Examination in the official March results notification. This will give students who didn’t pass the opportunity to retake their exams later this year.

The TS SSC exams took place between March 21 and April 4 at 2,650 centres across Telangana. The papers were conducted in a single shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM for most subjects, except for the First Language Composite Course and Science subjects.

How to Check Your TS SSC Results 2025

Once the TS SSC results are announced, students can follow these simple steps to check their marks:

  1. Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

  2. Click on the link for the TS SSC 10th Exam Result 2025 on the homepage.

  3. Enter your details like Roll Number and Date of Birth.

  4. Your TS SSC 10th exam result will appear on the screen.

  5. Download the result and print it for future reference.

Key Dates for TS SSC Results 2025

  • Expected Result Announcement: April 28 (announcement of the date)

  • Result Declaration: The exact date is awaited, but the board is expected to release the results soon after the announcement.

Filed under

10th Exam Results 2025 BSE Telangana SSC

The Board of Secondary Ed

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...
As things between India a

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...
newsx

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India
For the fourth night in a

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row
newsx

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate
The Indian government on

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack;...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid Escalating With India

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack; Blocks Pakistani YouTube Channels For Fake News

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack;...

Entertainment

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After