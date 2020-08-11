Bihar board has released updated result for class 10th and 12th exams held in February. The updated results are available on the Bihar Board website. According to reports, the board has decided to promote 2.14 lakh students who had failed in class 10th and 12th annual exams by awarding them grace marks.

As per the latest updates, Bihar School Examination Board has decided to pass all the Intermediate and Matrix class students who had secured compartment result earlier in March 2020. Students who had failed in two or fewer subjects, have been awarded grace marks and promoted without holding re-exams due to COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Board had submitted a proposal for promotion of students based on grace marks, to the education department earlier in July, which has now been implemented.

He also added that according to the current circumstances, the board is not in a position to hold exams. If the exams were held in Sept 2020, BSEB won’t be able to declare results until November – December 2020, that would be too late. Therefore, the state government has decided to cancel compartmental exams and instead decided to promote students on the basis of grace marks.

The state Education Minister also discussed some important statics.

He said in total, around 2,08,147 Matrix students had received compartmental results of which 108459 students failed in one subject while 99,688 students had failed in two subjects. Of this number, 1,41,677 students have been awarded grace marks and promoted. Taking overall passing percentage to 68.07%.

And for Intermediate students, a total of 1,32,486 students had failed of which 46,005 had failed in one subject, while 86,481 had failed in two subjects. Altogether 72,610 students have been awarded grace marks and pass in BSEB Intermediate Exam 2020. Bihar 12th Result 2020 pass percentage now stands at 54.81%.