BSEB 10th Exam 2020:

BSEB 10th Exam 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) recently extended the date for filing the application form for class 10th, students who were looking forward to taking admissions in class 10th, now can fill the form on or before July 23, 2019. As per the officials, the board has extended the schedule of online application. Click on the link biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to visit directly on the official website of BSEB.

Students must know that the form will appear in online mode and students can get the form only on the Bihar School Examination Board official website and not on any other source. The students must require to submit the fees on or before the extended date. Whereas, students with late admission will have to pay a late fee charge as decided by the board. Students must fill the form carefully which may lead to form rejections.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) President, Mr. Anand Kishore, said that the date for filing the application form for class 10th Exam 2020 has now been extended, the candidates will be able to fill the application form till July 23. Thus for late admissions, the students will have to pay the late fee after the said period. The students need to deposit their exam fees through the head of the educational institutions and they need to make sure that they do it in time.

Follow the steps to fill the BSEB 10th Exam 2020:

Step 1: Click on the link biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Circulars.

Step 3: Click on the link biharboard.online.

Step 4: The form will appear in online mode.

Step 5: Candidates must fill the form carefully.

Step 6: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further references.

