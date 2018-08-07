BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2018: The School Examination Board of Bihar is likely to declare the BSEB Class 12 Compartment exam result 2018 on its official website soon. the answer key of the examination have been released and candidates can check the same by logging into biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2018: Bihar School Examination Board is expected to declare the results for students who had written in the Class 12 compartment examinations this year on its official website. According to reports, the results are likely to be out on August 16, 2018. Reports also say that more than 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the compartment examinations, which was conducted between 13th and 20th July, 2018.

It has also been reported by a leading daily that the answer keys for the examination have been released by the Bihar Board on its official website yesterday, August 6, 2018. Students can now download the answer keys to tally their answers written in the examination.

As per reports, the result of BSEB Class 12 final examination was released on June 6, 2018 in which around 6.3 lakh students have successfully passed the examination. In Arts stream, the pass percentage of students was reportedly 61% while 44% in Science and 91% students reportedly qualified in the Commerce stream drafting an overall 35.24%.

Steps to download Answer Keys of BSEB Class 12 Compartment exam 2018:

Log in to the official website of the Bihar Board, biharboardonline.com Search for the link that reads, ‘BSEB Class 12 Compartment Exam Answer Keys 2018’ and click on it Students will be directed to a different page Download the pdf and tally the answer key with the answers you wrote in the examination raise objections if there is any doubt regarding the answers

Ro go to the official website and download the answer keys, click on this link: http://biharboardonline.com/

