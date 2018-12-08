Bihar Board Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya pre-entrance examination answer key at biharboard.online.com: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has invited objections to answer key of Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya pre-entrance examination. If anyone has any objection, he or she can visit the official website of BSEB at biharboard.online.com.

Bihar Board Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya pre-entrance examination answer key at biharboard.online.com: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has invited objections to answer key of Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya pre-entrance examination. If anyone has any objection, he or she can visit the official website of BSEB at biharboard.online.com. The BSEB has released the answer key of Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya pre-entrance examination. The exam was conducted for Class 6 on December 3. The last date to raise any objection is December 10, 2018.

Steps to raise your objection for Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya pre-entrance examination:

Log on to the official website of Bihar Board On the homepage, you will find the Latest Updates section In circulars, click on Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya pre-entrance examination answer key tab Click on the Objection Panel Now you will be re-directed to a new page Submit all required details including roll number Click Submit/Enter You will find Upload Objection there

Know about Bihar Board:

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing a course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Direct link to download PDF file: http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/sites/default/files/circulars/advt._for_objection_panel_of_sav_pt_2019_letter_no._283.pdf

