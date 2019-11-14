BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2020: The Bihar School Education Board or BSEB has released the dummy admit cards for the 10th and 12th examinations. Candidates can check the websites to download dummy hall tickets in this article.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2020: The BSEB or Bihar School Education Board is all set to conduct the Board examinations soon. The Board has issued the 10th and 12th class dummy admit cards for the students who are going to appear in the examinations. The BSEB 10th, Admit Card 2020 and BSEB 12th Admit Card 2020 will be available on the official websites of the Board. Candidates can check the websites given below to download the 10th or 12th dummy hall tickets. Candidates must also note that this is the second dummy admit cards for the Intermediate examination.

websites to download 10th and 12th dummy admit card 2020:

Candidates will have to log into the following websites to download their dummy admit cards –

How to download the admit cards from the websites mentioned above?

Candidates need to visit the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Intermediate Login or Matric Login” whatever examination the candidate will appear for

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the login details to access the admit cards

On submitting the details, the dummy admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future use

Candidates must note that the examinations will be held at various centres in the state. Admit Cards for the examination is mandatory and failure to produce the admit cards at the venue of the exam will get a candidate barred from appearing in the 10th or Matriculation and 12th or Intermediate examinations of the Bihar Board. For more details or information regarding the examination or admit card and venue of the exam, candidates can visit the official website and check the latest notification or contact the concerned authority.

