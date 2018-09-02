Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2018: The Bihar Secondary Board of Education will declare the BSEB 10th or Matric compartmental exam 2018 results today on its official website - biharboard.ac.in. Students can check their respective results as soon as it is published by the Board.

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2018: The Bihar Secondary Board of Education (BSEB) will be releasing the Class 10 or matriculation compartmental exam results today on its official website – biharboard.ac.in. The BSEB 10th Compartmental examination was conducted from July 31, 2018 which went on until August 2, 2018. As per reports, more than 2 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year who are waiting for their results.

According to reports, the announcement of the Bihar Board Compartment results of Class 10 has been confirmed by a source close to the Board. Students who have appeared can check the official website by logging into it and as soon as the results are declared by the Board. Here are the live updates of the Bihar BSEB 10th Compartment results 2018:

Live Blog:

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result LIVE: Matric compartmental result releasing today, follow LIVE updates here:

1:25 pm| Results to be published at bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in

1:15 pm|How to check Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result?

Visit Bihar Board or BSEB’s official website, biharboard.ac.in

Click on the link ‘Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018’

Enter registration number/ roll number and submit

After submitting the Bihar Board 10th Compartmental 2018 result will be displayed

Download the result and take a printout

1: 08 pm| Results to be declared at 3:00PM today

