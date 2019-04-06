BSEB Bihar Board 10th results 2019: BSEB Bihar Board 10th results of 2019 have been finally declared. This year, Sawan Raj Bharti of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya has topped the matriculation exam with 97.2% in Class 10. All the top 5 ranks have been secured by Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya students while the girls have outshined boys once again.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th results 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for Class 10 or matric examinations 2019 has been declared. The results have brought immense joy to the family of Sawan Raj Bharti of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui, who has emerged as the topper of this year. Sawan Raj Bharti has scored 97.2% in Class 10th. The second rank has been grabbed by Rounit Raj while the third rank has been secured by Priyanshu Raj. Interestingly, all top 5 ranks have been secured by students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui.

The results have been declared on the official website of the education board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB was scheduled to declare the results at 12:30 pm. However, they were delayed by half-n-hour due to a technical glitch. Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishor and Additional Chief Secretary RK Mahajan declared the results at BSEB office in Patna. Held from February 21 till February 28, 2019, the BSEB board exam was given by a total of 16, 60, 609 candidates.

Out of 16, 60, 609 students, a total of 6, 83, 990 boys have cleared the examination while 6,36, 046 students are girls. This time again, Girls have passed with flying colours and the top 4 positions have been secured by girls from the same school. The girl toppers are Prerna Raj with 91.4 per cent, Pragya and Shikha Kumari with 90.8 per cent and Annu Priya Kumari with 90.4 per cent. All the students who registered for the Bihar Board exams can check their result on the official website along with secondary websites like @indiaresults.com and @biharboardonline.

To check the BSEB Class 10 exam 2019 results, students can follow these steps:

– Go to the official website of Bihar Board: http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

– Click on the link BSEB Class 10 results download

– On being directed to a new link, enter your particulars

– Once you get access to the results, take a print out of the same for future reference

