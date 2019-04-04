BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment, Special Exam 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board has announced that the compartment examination for the BSEB Class 12 intermediate examination will be held between April-May 2019. A notification appeared at the official website of the board, @ www.bsebinteredu.in, stating applicants can apply online for the exams from April 5 to April 10.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment, Special Exam 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board has announced that the compartment examination for the BSEB Class 12 intermediate examination will be held between April-May 2019. A notification appeared at the official website of the board, @ www.bsebinteredu.in, stating applicants can apply online for the exams from April 5 to April 10. Along with the compartment examination, the board has also asked application for a special examination for which the applications would be filled between the same dates.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment, Special Exam 2019: Special examination

The Bihar Board has announced that the students who have alredy filled the 2019 examination application form but failed to take the exams for any reason, whatsoever, can appear in the special examination as it has been organised for such students. The board has mentioned it already that such students do not need to submit an application fee for that.

On teh other hand, the students who will apply for the compartment exams will have to submit Rs 70 as an application fee. The results for the examination will be declared in the same way as other examinations.

