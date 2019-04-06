BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 results: The Bihar Board has finally released the Matric or 10th results for above 16 lakh candidates on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check the list of toppers and results with the help of the instructions given below.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 or Matriculation examination results on its official website – bsebonline.org and indiaresults.com on Saturday. The BSEB was about to declare the results at 12.30pm but due to a technical glitch, the results were published at 1.00 pm. Reports said due to heavy traffic the official website of the BSEB crashed. A total of 16,60,609 candidates had registered for the BSEB Matric board exam which was held from February 21 till February 28, 2019.

Reports said the results were announced by the Board chairman Anand Kishor at the BSEB office in Patna. RK Mahajan, the Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar Education Department, was also present during the release of the results, reports said. All the candidate, who had appeared in the examination, are requested to check the official website for clarity. Candidates can check their results @ indiaresults.com and biharboard.ac.in including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must keep an eye on the official website and download the Matric exam results conducted by BSEB with the help of the steps given below.

1) bsebonline.org: CLICK HERE

2) indiaresults.com: CLICK HERE

Here are the steps to check the BSEB Class 10 exam 2019 results:

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) – http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, “BSEB Class 10 results download”

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the details in the provided fields and submit online

The results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the results and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the Board and check the results: http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More