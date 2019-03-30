Bihar Board DElEd Result 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB has published the results for diploma in elementary education (D El Ed) examination 2019 on its official website, biharboard.online. Candidates can now check the same by visiting the official website - biharboard.online or by clicking on the direct link given below.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had conducted the D.El.Ed examination from March 5 till March 9, 2019. Moreover, candidates must note that they would require their user Id and password to download the result through the official website thus need to keep the same handy. They need to select their district and school/college and login to check their result on the official website of the Board.

Candidates can visit this direct link to download the DElEd 2017-19 session result: https://biharboard.online/DLED19/Search.html

How to check the Bihar Board DElEd Result 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board as mentioned above

Now, on the homepage, click on the option DElEd/DElEd (old)

Candidates need to Scroll down and once again click on the D.E.Ed Examination Result-2019 download option

Now, enter the necessary details such as your roll number and roll code and click on submit

The BSEB D.El.Ed Exam result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for future reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website of BSEB: https://biharboard.online/

