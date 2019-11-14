BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board has issued the 10th 12th dummy admit cards on the official website. Check the steps to download the Admit Cards in this article.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2020: The dummy Admit Cards or hall tickets for the upcoming 10th (Matric) and 12th (Intermediate) examination 2020 has been released on the official websites – bsebinteredu.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to the schedule released by the Board, the Class 10th or Matriculation examination will be conducted on The Bihar Board conducts the Board examination every year for the 10th and 12th class students.

According to the notification available on the official website of the Board, the second dummy Admit Cards for students appearing in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2020 has been uploaded on the official website of the authority. Also, the admit cards will be available for download from November 14 to November 20, 2019. Amendment of the admit cards should be done by the closing date for admit card download.

How to check the Dummy Admit Card release Notification?

Candidates have to go to the official website and click on the notification link in Hindi given at the bottom of the homepage.

Here’s the direct link: http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/sites/default/files/circulars/pr-436.pdf

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2020: How to download 10th, 12th Dummy Admit Card online?

Candidates will have to visit the official website mentioned above to download the admit card

On the homepage, click on the examination link

On clicking, candidates will be asked to enter their login details

Here, provide the details and click on the submit option

The admit card for the exam will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out for future reference

Meanwhile, the students might face difficulty in logging into the accounts of the particular examinations. In this case, try to login through the Dates and Fees option given on the homepage of the official website.

