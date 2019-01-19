BSEB D.El.Ed Result 2018: Bihar Board D.El.Ed exam result has been declared on the official website of Bihar Secondary Board of Education i.e. at www.biharboard.online. Candidates can now check their result by clicking on the direct link given below.

BSEB D.El.Ed Result 2018: The Bihar Secondary Board of Education or Bihar Board has released the results of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Exam 2018 on its official website today, January 19, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination last year can now check their respective results by logging into the website – www.biharboard.online or clicking on the direct link given here. Candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number in the space provided to access the result. The steps to download the result has been given for the convenience of the candidates.

How to check the result of BSEB D.El.Ed Exam 2018?

Log into the official website of BSEB as mentioned above – www.biharboard.online

Search for the link of Result and click on the same

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter the roll number as per the admit card issued by the Board for appearing in the exam

Now, submit the details

The result page will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and check if you have scored the qualifying marks

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to download the BSEB D.El.Ed Exam Result 2108: D.El.Ed Result 2018

