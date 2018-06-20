Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 is not going to be declared today following the missing of 42,000 answer sheets from a school. Students who had appeared for the examination are advised to wait patiently as the results are likely to be now announced on June 26, 2018, on the official website of BSEB i.e. at www.biharboard.ac.in.

BSEB Class 10 Result 2018: The BSEB Class 10 results 2018 which was supposed to be declared today, has been delayed. The results are not going to be declared by the Board today. According to reports, the cause of the delay is due to the controversy that emerged just hours before the declaration of the results for which the results are now likely to be out at biharboard.ac.in by June 26, 2018.

Reports say that around 42,000 answer sheets have gone missing from Gopalganj’s SS Girl’s Senior Secondary School. The principal Pramod Kumar Shrivastava has been arrested by the police following the incident. Students who had appeared in the examination for the academic year 2017-18 and are eagerly waiting for their result are advised to have patience and keep their admit cards handy until the results are declared.

The results will be available on the official website of the Board as soon as it is declared by them and apart from that, other third-party websites will also be publishing the Class 10 results on the day it is announced on the official website of the Board. In case, the students face difficulty in logging into the official web page of the Board, they can opt for websites such as indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Students can follow the steps given below to check Bihar Board Class 10 results:

Log on to the Bihar Board’s official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the link that reads- ‘BSEB Class 10 Result 2018’ On the new page enter your roll number and other necessary details Now click on submit Your result will appear on the screen of your computer, laptop, mobile phone Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

