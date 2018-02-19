Class 10th exam 2018: On Monday, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced some new restrictions for the class X board exam. According to the notification released by BSEB, the student will not be allowed to sit in exam wearing shoes and socks. Around 17 lakh students will go to the examination centres in slippers to write their matrix (Class 10th) exam, which is scheduled for February 21st.

“Such advisories disallowing wearing of shoes and socks had been issued in the past for competitive examinations in the state. Now a similar advisory has been issued which will be implemented from this year’s matriculation examination,” BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore told reporters yesterday. The Bihar School Examination Board has taken this decision to keep an eye on the candidates who use unfair means in the examination. Adding to his statement, the advisory would be soon communicated to all the district education officers, student, guardians and center superintendent about the changes.

The decision is taken to change the education system and examination pattern, which has brought a bad name to the state in past. Last year, many incidents were recorded on the camera, in which guardian were helping the student to cheat in the exam in front of the examiner. But this year BSEB has taken some harsh and strong steps to stop the use of unfair means during the exam. Bihar state education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma has also supported the step taken by BSEB to control the use of unfair means.

Talking to the reporters, Verma said that the Board has taken a right decision. Approximately 17 lakh students will be appearing in the matrix board exam this year and it is very difficult to monitor or to check each and every student. So it will be better, that the examinees come in slippers during the upcoming exams. Opposing that, the Former Education Minister Ashok Chaudhary has criticized the decision, saying that board’s decision is absolutely wrong and cannot be justified.

