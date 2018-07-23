Hundreds of missing Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 exams 2017-18 answer sheet are recovered by Bihar police. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested the scrap dealer and recovered class 12 answer sheets from his store.

The Bihar police recovered hundreds of missing answer sheets of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 exam 2017 from a scrap dealer. Acting swiftly on a tip, Bihar police raided at a scrap store and found missing answer sheet of BSEB Class 12 exams 2017. After the raid, a senior police official said, the police team has raided the at the scrap store and recovered the missing answer sheets of BSEB Class 12 exams 2017. Police has also arrested Scrap dealer Rajkishore Gupta for buying the copies.

As per reports, a peon of the BSEB along with others had sold the BSEB Class 12 answer sheets to the scrap dealer.

This is not the first time that police has recovered the BSEB answer sheets from the scrap dealer, earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bihar Police had recovered class 10 answer sheets from a scrap store.

At that time, accused shopkeeper Pappu Gupta had said that peon Chotu Singh had sold him the answer sheets for Rs 8500.

