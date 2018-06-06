Ms Kalpana Kumari, who had topped the NEET examination 2018 has again secured the 1st position in Bihar Class 12 results 2018. The Bihar School Education Board (BSES) has published the Class 12 examination result on their official website @ biharboard.ac.in. As per reports, 45% students in Science stream, 82% in Commerce and 42% candidates of Arts stream have qualified the Class 12 examination 2018.

Ms Kalpana Kumari who had topped the NEET examination has again bagged the first position. Kalpana had appeared for science stream exam and topped the examination with 434 marks. Nidhi Sinha of RDS collage in Muzaffarpur topped in commerce stream with 434 marks and Kusum Kumari with 424 marks secured the 1st position in Arts section.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 Bihar board 2018 examination can check and download their marksheet by simply logging on to biharboard.ac.in or examresults.net. Aspirants can check their result through SMS also by simply sending a text to BSEB12S /A /C<space>ROLLNUMBER and to 56263.

The examination was held from January 11 to 25, in which around 12,07,986 students appeared at 1,384 centres this year.

The students can check their result and download the marksheet for BSEB Class 12 Result 2018 by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the Bihar Board – biharboard.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that appears on the home page – BSEB 12th Result 2018.

Step 3: Enter the required details including the roll no. and submit.

Step 4: The result will appear on the page.

Step 5: Download your result and print out the BSEB 12th Result 2018 for future reference.

