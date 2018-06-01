Bihar School Examination Board is all set to announce the Class 12 or Intermediate final year results for the academic year 2017-18 on June 6, 2018. Students who had appeared and are eagerly waiting for their results can check their Intermediate or Class 12 results on the official website of the Bihar Board. Steps to download results are given here.

Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018: The Bihar Board has recently confirmed that the intermediate or Class 12 results for the academic year 2017-18 is all set to be declared in the first week of June. The students who have been eagerly waiting for their Intermediate results 2018 can bid goodbye to their anxieties now and keep their eyes on the official website of the Bihar Board. As per reports, the Intermediate final year results will now be out on June 6, 2018, while the Matriculation results under the Board will be released on June 20, 2018. This year, the Intermediate exams were successfully conducted during the month of February.

Earlier it was heard that the Board intended to announce the results in April however, that could not happen as the evaluation process and process of decoding the answer sheets took a longer time this year. Moreover, as per the usual trend, the results will be uploaded on the official websites of the Board as soon as it is declared. Students will be able to download their Intermediate results from the Board’s website and in case there is a huge traffic on the official website, the students can even check their results on other third party websites such as indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, etc.

ALSO READ: CBSE UGC NET 2018 Admit Cards to be available @ cbsenet.nic.in in June third week

Students can check their Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018 with the help of the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of the Bihar Board at – www.biharboard.ac.in On the home page, search for the link that reads, “BSEB Class 12 Results 2018” and click on the same Students will be directed to a different page Now enter the requisite details such as your Roll Number and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the ‘BSEB Intermediate Result 2018’ and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Meanwhile, the admission process has already started in many colleges and universities stating with their application. Students are advised to keep track of the admissions so that they don’t have to miss the opportunity to get admitted to their dream college this year.

ALSO READ: Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 results 2018 declared @ ahsec.nic.in, Sampriti Rajkhowa tops exam with 487 marks

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App