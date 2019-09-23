BSEB Dummy Admit card 2020: The dummy hall tickets are out today by Bihar School Examination Board. Candidates can now download the dummy hall tickets on the official website of BSEB. A direct link has been given below.

BSEB Dummy Admit card 2020: Dummy hall tickets 2020 for class 10th and 12th has announced by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB). Students can now download the hall tickets on the official website of Bihar School Examination Board or click on the link bsebinteredu.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the BSEB officials announced the dummy hall tickets to get details and rectify the details like candidate’s name, guardian’s name, date of birth, etc. The officials ill correct the details of the candidates and then will release the final admit card with correct details in it.

Follow the steps to download BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Click on the link direct bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, For Intermediate Examination Form (Annual 2020) – Click Here

Step 3: Click on the generated direct link For Download Dummy Admit Card Exam 2020

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: To download the dummy admit card enter School/college code, Enter registration, Date of Birth

Step 6: Click on Download Dummy Admit Card

Step 7: The hall tickets will appear in an online format

Step 8: Candidates are advised to download and take a hard copy of it

The BSEB officials also announced Intermediate Examination Form (Annual 2020), candidates can check the fill the Intermediate Examination Form by clicking on the direct link. The Bihar School Examination Board was established in 1952 by the government of Bihar. BSEB headquarters is in Patna.

