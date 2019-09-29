BSEB Recruitment 2019: Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) has invited the application for the recruitment of Data Entry Operator, Stenographer, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through its official website @biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on or before October 10.

Official website

Candidates are advised to fill details correctly as incomplete/incorrect details can lead to application rejection. If submitted signature or any documents is blurred then also the application will be rejected. Candidates applying for more than one post should submit a separate form.

To reach the application candidates need to register themselves first. Then they will get the login ID and password through email. Using Id and Password candidates have to login again and fill the application. After submitting the application, candidates should take the printout for further reference.

BSEB Recruitment Notification

BSEB Recruitment 2019: Posts details

Accountant Assistant – 21 Posts

Assistant – 23 Posts

Data Entry Operator – 18 Posts

Stenographer – 3 Posts

Steno cum Computer Operator – 10 Posts

BSEB Recruitment 2019: Qualification and experience details

Accountant Assistant – B.Com and 5 years of experience

Assistant – Graduate and 5 years of experience.

Data Entry Operator – Intermediate and 1-year diploma in computer application

Stenographer – Intermediate and steno typing speed of 80 wpm

Steno cum Computer Operator – Intermediate and steno typing speed of 80 wpm. Computer typing speed of 30 wpm in Hindi and 40 wpm in English.

BSEB Recruitment 2019: Salary

Accountant Assistant – Rs. 25,000

Assistant – Rs. 25,000

Data Entry Operator – Rs. 17,860

Stenographer – Rs. 20,000

Steno cum Computer Operator – Rs. 20,000

BSEB Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit official website @biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the advertisement link dated September 27 given in circular section

You will redirect to the new page, on which you will see 2 links, New user and Register user

Candidates should click the new user link to register themselves

You will get your id and password in your email

Login again to fill application from Register user link

Fill details

Submit and take the printout

