BSEB Recruitment 2019: Bihar School Examination Board has issued the notification for the recruitment of Data Entry Operator, Stenographer, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format available on its official website @biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. And application should be submitted on or before October 10.
Candidates are advised to fill details correctly as incomplete/incorrect details can lead to application rejection. If submitted signature or any documents is blurred then also the application will be rejected. Candidates applying for more than one post should submit a separate form.
To reach the application candidates need to register themselves first. Then they will get the login ID and password through email. Using Id and Password candidates have to login again and fill the application. After submitting the application, candidates should take the printout for further reference.
BSEB Recruitment 2019: Posts details
Accountant Assistant – 21 Posts
Assistant – 23 Posts
Data Entry Operator – 18 Posts
Stenographer – 3 Posts
Steno cum Computer Operator – 10 Posts
BSEB Recruitment 2019: Qualification and experience details
Accountant Assistant – B.Com and 5 years of experience
Assistant – Graduate and 5 years of experience.
Data Entry Operator – Intermediate and 1-year diploma in computer application
Stenographer – Intermediate and steno typing speed of 80 wpm
Steno cum Computer Operator – Intermediate and steno typing speed of 80 wpm. Computer typing speed of 30 wpm in Hindi and 40 wpm in English.
BSEB Recruitment 2019: Salary
Accountant Assistant – Rs. 25,000
Assistant – Rs. 25,000
Data Entry Operator – Rs. 17,860
Stenographer – Rs. 20,000
Steno cum Computer Operator – Rs. 20,000
BSEB Recruitment 2019: How to apply
- Visit official website @biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the advertisement link dated September 27 given in circular section
- You will redirect to the new page, on which you will see 2 links, New user and Register user
- Candidates should click the new user link to register themselves
- You will get your id and password in your email
- Login again to fill application from Register user link
- Fill details
- Submit and take the printout