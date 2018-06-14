Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 is likely to be declared by BSEB on June 20, 2018. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the official website of the Board as soon as the results are out. The results will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Class 10 Results 2018: The BSEB Class 10 results 2018 is likely to be announced by the Bihar Board on its official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon. According to the latest updates, the results are likely to be out on June 20, 2018. Students who had appeared in the examination for the academic year 2017-18 are advised to keep their admit cards handy so that they can download their results easily.

The results will be available on the official website of the Board as soon as it is declared by them and apart from that, other third-party websites will also be publishing the Class 10 results on the day it is announced. In case, the students face difficulty in logging into the official web page of the Board, they can opt for websites such as indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Students can check BSEB Class 10 results with the help of the steps given below:

Log on to the Bihar Board’s official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Search for the link which reads- ‘Bihar Board 10th Result 2018’ and click on it Students will be directed to a different page Enter your roll number and other necessary details and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded to be 50.12% and this year above 17 lakh students registered for the Class 10 examination. The BSEB Class 12 results for all streams were declared by the Board recently where Kalpana Kumari has turned topper securing 434 marks out of 500. She has also earned 1st rank in NEET 2018 examination this year. The Class 10 examination 2018 commenced from February 21 till February 8, 2018 and was conducted at 1426 centres across the state of Bihar.

