Bihar Board BSEB 12th results 2018: The Bihar School Education Board (BSES) on Wednesday, June 6, declared Bihar Class 12 results 2018. The Bihar board has shared the Class 12 result 2018 the official website @ biharboard.ac.in or examresults.net. Students who appeared for the Class 12 Bihar board 2018 examination can check their scorecard by simply logging on to biharboard.ac.in or examresults.net. As per reports, around 12,07,986 students appeared for the BSEB Class 12 examination at 1,384 centres this year.

The candidates can also check their result through SM by simply sending a text message BSEB12S /A /C<space>ROLLNUMBER and to 56263.

As per reports, the government will reward Rs 1 lakh to the topper of Class 12 examination. The Nitish Kumar government will also rewaqrd Rs 1,500 per month to top 5 students to pursue the course they want to.

The students can check and download their BSEB Class 12 Result 2018 by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the Bihar Board for BSEB class 12th Result – biharboard.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that appears on the home page – BSEB 12th Result 2018.

Step 3: Enter the required details including the roll no. and submit.

Step 4: The result will appear on the page.

Step 5: Download your result and print out the BSEB 12th Result 2018 for future reference.

