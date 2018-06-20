The Bihar Secondary Board of Education is not going to declare BSEB Class 10 results for the academic year 2017-18 today. The result has been delayed due to the controversy of 42,000 missing answer sheets from school and reports say that the results will be out soon. Candidates can check the Board's website to avail their results as soon as it is out at biharboard.ac.in.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018: The Bihar Board has delayed the declaration of BSEB Class 10 results 2018 which was supposed to be declared today. According to reports, hours before the declaration of the results a controversy emerged for which the results are now likely to be out by June 26, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results at biharboard.ac.in as soon as it is declared by the Board.

Around 42,000 answer sheets have been reported missing from Gopalganj’s SS Girl’s Senior Secondary School following which the principal of the school Pramod Kumar Shrivastava was arrested by the police. Students eagerly waiting for their result are advised to have patience and keep their admit cards handy until the results are declared.

The results will be available on the official website of the Board and apart from that, other third-party websites will also be publishing the BSEB Class 10 results. In case a candidate finds any difficulty in logging into the official website due to heavy traffic on the result declaration day, they can opt the third party websites such as indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to download their result.

To check Bihar Board Class 10 results, students can follow the steps given below:

Log on to the Bihar Board’s official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the link that reads- ‘BSEB Class 10 Result 2018’ On the new page enter your roll number and other necessary details Now click on submit Your result will appear on the screen of your computer, laptop, mobile phone Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

